Neighborhood STRONG is continuing its efforts to help improve the living situation and lives of Lufkin residents with the help of community agencies and organizations.
The Lufkin Fire Department is partnering with Neighborhood STRONG to improve the safety of families living in Lufkin.
Capt. Natalie Parrish has begun assisting the group with the installation smoke detectors in completed homes.
One homeowner on Weaver Street was pleased when her smoke detectors were installed, saying she feels much safer in her home now.
In addition, the Lufkin Host Lions Club and the Angelina Benefit Rodeo Association have been making financial contributions to help support the nonprofit’s efforts. The latest contribution was a $2,500 check presented to Neighborhood STRONG by Austin Thigpen and Chase Luce.
“I am so thankful for the time Neighborhood STRONG was able to help me with all the repairs to my home ... for the new roof, kitchen cabinets, repairing cracks in the ceiling, new ceiling fan, the doors and even the peep hole in the front door,” Alice W. said.
To date, Neighborhood STRONG has helped 54 families in Lufkin. The organization is asking community volunteers to help it completes its mission of helping the less fortunate.
Information and donations can be found at neighborhoodstrong.org or by calling 899-7497.
Angelina Beautiful/Clean honored Shaw Insurance with the July Beautification Award. An award presentation took place at their office at 1020 S. Chestnut St.
The Beautification Award is an environmental award program that recognizes individuals, organizations and businesses that have demonstrated exceptional leadership in protecting or enhancing the local environment by landscaping, building improvement or other means that enhances the beauty of the community.
“Small changes make big differences,’’ AB/C executive director Jennifer LaCorte said. ‘‘Small business makes big impact. Shaw Insurance was nominated by the community and it was an honor to be able to award them this month’s Beautification Award. The updates that they have done to this space have created a welcome area for clients and the community and we thank them for valuing beautification as part of doing good business.”
For many families dealing with high energy bills, paying those bills can be overwhelming. Assistance with those bills may be available to families in Angelina County.
Greater East Texas Community Action Program is utilizing federal LIHEAP funding for households who qualify. Individuals are seen by appointment. To inquire or request help, call (800) 621-5746. The request is also found at get-cap.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.