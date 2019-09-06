Downtown Lufkin will be getting a little extra taste of Christmas cheer this weekend with the grand opening of The Christmas Attic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Run by interior decorators Sheila Wilson and Samantha McCoy, The Christmas Attic will be a seasonal extension of their decorating trade.
“Having a Christmas store has been a dream for the last 10 years or so,” Wilson said. “We were spending people’s money ordering their decorations, so we just thought, why don’t we open our own Christmas store and keep the money local?”
Wilson and McCoy buy from themselves, and individuals are welcome to peruse their inventory. The store is also an opportunity for their design clients to see new styles on display, making choosing a new theme or color palette.
The two have been decorating together for many years. They decorate around 30 homes per year.
“I love the look on their faces when we get done and the happiness it brings to their home,” McCoy said.
“We get to be creative, and we get to do things that people would have never thought about,” Wilson said.
They began tangible work on the store in March, and said they stock store-bought items and handmade items that can’t be found anywhere else like ornaments, tree toppers, stockings, tree skirts and more. Wilson and McCoy also hand make their wreaths and arrangements.
“It just supports local people and small businesses,” Wilson said.
The goal of the store is to inspire Christmas spirit with a one-of-a-kind experience.
“It will be a Christmas experience,” Wilson said. “We’ll have cookies, we’ll have wassail. On Sundays, we’ll do demos like showing people how to make bows or decorate mantels. We can also do custom arrangements.”
The grand opening will include sweets, treats and giveaways from other businesses at their location at 315 E. Lufkin Ave.
