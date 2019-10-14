Lufkin attorney Wayne D. Haglund received the Kelly Frels Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by the State Bar of Texas School Law Section on July 19.
The Kelly Frels Lifetime Achievement Award is the highest honor bestowed upon a member by the School Law Section. It honors the career contributions and leadership involvement in the School Law Section, and the recipient is selected by the members of the section. Founded in 1970 with five original members, the Ssection now has more than 600 members.
Haglund was elected to serve as chair of the School Law Section of the State Bar of Texas in 2005-06 and as chair of the Texas Association of School Boards Council of School Attorneys in 1996-97.
He currently serves as the president of the Education Law Association, a national organization of education lawyers, university and college administrators and professors and public and private school administrators and educators. He is a founding and current director and past president of the Texas Association of Community College Attorneys.
Haglund has practiced law in Texas since 1975.
Earlier this month, ARK Multicasting Inc. announced the first broadcast of both ATSC 1.0 and NEXTGEN TV ATSC 3.0 from the same equipment stack.
This demonstration took place as part of the ARK trial market on Oct. 2 Crockett with cooperation from Hitachi-Comark and their Comark Digital Services division. The ATSC 1.0 signal was tested with a new Hitachi-Comark E-Compact series transmitter and an Ateme TITAN Live encoder.
Using the same transmission equipment with the addition of an ATSC 3.0 stack by ENENSYS, the signal was converted to NEXTGEN TV. Using a 64 QAM modulation scheme, the test ran at full power for two hours and confirmed connectivity on the fringe of the 41 dBu broadcast signal 35 miles away from the tower.
“We remain excited about the many opportunities NEXTGEN TV represents, and will continue to play our part as leaders in the new technology given the vast network of broadcast assets we control and our ability to be nimble as Low Power TV operators,’’ ARK CEO Vern Fotheringham said. ‘‘ARK’s business applications for the standard will very shortly be tested in the rural city of Crockett, where we will deploy in concert with local Internet Service Providers to improve rural broadband services. This recent test is just the beginning of many firsts that we intend to be able to announce.”
For more information, visit ARKMulticasting.com.
Deep East Texas Council of Governments will hold its regular board of directors meeting Oct. 24 at the Iris and Annie Howard Civic Center in Newton. A luncheon will be served at noon, and the meeting will be held immediately after.
DETCOG president Bill Holder, who is with the Trinity River Authority, invites all interested parties to the meeting. For more information, call the DETCOG office at (409) 384-5704.
