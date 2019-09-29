The Texas Forestry Museum is seeking nominations for the 2019 Texas Forestry Hall of Fame.
To be eligible for consideration, individuals must have been/be a member of the Texas forestry community, and have made substantial and lasting contributions to forestry and forest conservation in the state through an outstanding act or extended dedicated service.
Hall of Fame inductees are honored at the Texas Forestry Museum’s Hall of Fame Reception in November.
Guidelines and nomination forms are available at the museum or online at treetexas.com/exhibits//halloffame.forms. Nominations should include a statement describing the nominee’s accomplishments with a brief biography and documentation. Nominations will be accepted through Friday and should be mailed to: Texas Forestry Museum, 1905 Atkinson Drive, Lufkin, 75901, or info@treetexas.com.
Energy assistance
For many families dealing with high energy bills, paying those bills can be overwhelming. Assistance with those bills may be available to families in Angelina County.
Greater East Texas Community Action Program is utilizing federal LIHEAP funding for households who qualify. Individuals are seen by appointment. To inquire or request help, call (800) 621-5746. The request is also found at get-cap.org.
Diboll EXPO set
The Diboll Business EXPO 2019 will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 12 in front of the Southern Roots Salon & Co. Vendor Mall and Bill Marlin’s Auction House, 203-207 N. Temple Drive.
The expo features member businesses, a talent show, prizes and giveaways, and a $100 grand prize drawing for guests visiting each members display.
AB/C Beautification
Angelina Beautiful/Clean honored Crown Colony Country Club with its Beautification Award. An award presentation took place at their office at 900 Crown Colony Drive.
The Beautification Award is an environmental award program that recognizes individuals, organizations and businesses that have demonstrated exceptional leadership in protecting or enhancing the local environment by landscaping, building improvement or other means that enhances the beauty of the community.
The entrance to the venue recently underwent renovations and the exterior received a facelift. Work on the interior is now underway.
“It’s always wonderful to see established venues reinvest into existing buildings to bring new life into it,’’ AB/C executive director Jennifer LaCorte said. ‘‘A place like Crown Colony is a gathering place for locals and visitors so it’s great to be able to recognize them for making enhancements to the property.”
