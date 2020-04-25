Billy Bob’s Texas and Cavender’s are collaborating on a virtual concert to benefit the Texas FFA Foundation.
The virtual concert begins at 7 p.m. Saturday and can be viewed at facebook.com/BillyBobsTexas.
The show will feature performances by Aaron Watson, Casey Donahew, Cleto Cordero, Cody Johnson, Jack Ingram, Josh Abbott, Kevin Fowler, Koe Wetzel, Mike Ryan, Neal McCoy, Parker McCollum, Pat Green, Randy Rogers, Tracy Byrd, Wade Bowen and William Clark Green.
The concert is free, but donations will be accepted to help provide scholarships and leadership development opportunities for students and agricultural science teachers.
