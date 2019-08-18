In the STIX — a home-run food delivery service — is spreading their love of good food throughout Angelina County.
The restaurant required a leap of faith by the couple who own the business, but was so successful in its first two weeks that they have expanded delivery services to outside of Lufkin.
“Us personally, we’re from here,” co-owner Robert Wilson said. “It’s where we grew up, and we wanted to make food because in our family it’s how we show love. We wanted to give that to all our friends and the people around here. We like to cook, and that’s how we show our love.”
Owners April Sanches and Wilson opened their business after falling in love with cooking with each other. Sanches worked at the Lufkin State Supported Living Center for more than a decade, but was ready for a change. Wilson suggested they take that leap and start their own restaurant.
“Our big thing was that we always cooked and ate together,” Sanches said. “A lot of the menu items, Robert came up with just doing stuff at home.”
For example, the house nachos are one of the couple’s favorites; they were preparing those long before starting the business. They also do chicken fried steak sandwiches, shish kabobs and burgers, among other things.
“It’s impressive if you can eat our double-meat burger,” Sanches said. “Each of our burgers weighs at least one pound dressed, double meat is usually two pounds.”
While they do not have a sit-down location, they are working on finding the perfect place. But for now, they will keep delivering their homemade food.
“This is temporary until we can get a dine-in location,” Sanches said. “That’s what we want.”
The business can be reached at their Facebook page “In the STIX” or by calling 238-2006.
