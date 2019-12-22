Consolidated Communications, a leading broadband and business communications provider, has named Wes Martin the director of commercial sales.
Martin will serve as the market leader for commercial business sales in Texas, which includes the company’s Conroe, Lufkin, Katy and greater Houston service areas as well as the Dallas/Fort Worth-area.
“We are very excited to welcome Wes to our team in the Texas market,” said Mike Olsen, senior director of commercial sales at Consolidated. “Wesley’s experience, deep knowledge and passion for delivering excellence will be a boon to our Texas customers, our sales teams and our commitment to corporate citizenship in the marketplace.”
Martin has 10 years of experience in the telecommunications industry and 20 years in sales. He originally is from North Carolina, and has lived in Texas for the last 10 years.
