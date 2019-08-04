Seven CHI Texas Division hospitals have received Premier Performance awards, which recognize dozens of hospitals, health systems and suppliers for their outstanding work to improve health care quality and costs.
Winners were announced in mid-June at the annual Breakthroughs Conference and Exhibition in Nashville, Tennessee, hosted by Premier Inc, a leading healthcare improvement company.
“This recognition reinforces our commitment to reliably deliver the best care experience to the patients we serve,” said Doug Lawson, Ph.D., CHI Texas Division president. “We are proud to receive these honors as we continue providing high-quality patient care and improving the health of communities across the great state of Texas.”
CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin was recognized as a winner of the 2019 QUEST Award for High-value Healthcare for providing outstanding patient care. The hospital also received Premier’s QUEST 2020 collaborative award for achieving top performance among its non-teaching hospital peer group.
CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Livingston in Livingston and CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial San Augustine in San Augustine were named finalists for the 2019 QUEST Award for High-Value Healthcare.
“These CHI Texas Division hospitals have been working hard to create a culture of safe, reliable, and coordinated care,” said Dr. Roshni Ghosh, vice president of government services, chief medical information officer for Premier. “We are on the seventh year of this program and the accomplishments of these hospitals have directly impacted average harm rates and other metrics. Premier congratulates everyone at CHI for their hard work and tremendous achievements.”
Dr. Brian Drake, a board-certified obstetrician/gynecologist, has joined the staff at Woodland Heights Medical Center.
“My wife and I are excited to make Lufkin our home,” Drake said. “I take pride in caring for families enjoy building relationships with those couples and families. I look forward to serving the people of deep East Texas with compassionate care.”
Drake attended Texas A&M University and earned his medical degree from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock. He completed his residency at Akron General Medical Center in Ohio. He has been practicing in Portland, Oregon, for the past 18 years.
“We are happy to welcome Dr. Drake to the Woodland Heights Medical Staff,” said Drew Emery, Woodland Heights’ CEO. “He has great experience in obstetrics and gynecology and I am confident in the quality care he will provide our patients in East Texas.”
Drake is practicing at Woodland Heights Obstetrics & Gynecology, 302 Medical Park Drive, Ste. 104. For more information or to make an appointment, call 633-1220 or visit WHMedicalGroup.com.
Lufkin’s Tractor Supply store is inviting deer and wildlife enthusiasts to stop by for its upcoming deer and wildlife event.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Lufkin store, 511 N. Brentwood Drive.
“This event is designed for those hunting enthusiasts and touches on everything from managing feed plots and herds to guidance on hunter safety,’’ store manager Dan Duffield said.
For more information, call 699-7555.
Regions Bank has announced the hiring of Brad Bunt as a Small Business Administration Commercial Banker for its East Texas and North Louisiana markets.
In this role, Bunt will be responsible for developing and managing the bank’s SBA program, which provides loans to help small businesses start, build and grow through partnerships with the U.S. Small Business Administration. Bunt will be involved with creating strategies to originate SBA loans in the marketplace.
“Brad’s extensive SBA knowledge, his industry experience and his commitment to excellence make him a natural fit for the role of SBA Commercial Banker for Regions Bank,” said Chad Cargile, commercial banking executive and market executive for Tyler and Longview. “He is a highly regarded and recognized leader in the SBA community for the partnerships he has established with small business owners.”
For many families dealing with high energy bills, paying those bills can be overwhelming. Assistance with those bills may be available to families in Angelina County.
Greater East Texas Community Action Program is utilizing federal LIHEAP funding for households who qualify. Individuals are seen by appointment. To inquire or request help, call (800) 621-5746. The request is also found at get-cap.org.
