DEAR JEFF: If an employee owes money to an employer for a loan, and the employee then stops working for that business, is the employer allowed to deduct the balance due on that loan from the final paycheck? Thanks, “Working Hard.”
Dear “Working Hard”: Under the Texas Payday Law, any money owed to an employer can only be withheld from the final paycheck if the employee has consented in writing to the deduction.
DEAR JEFF: I withdrew retirement funds as a down payment to help my grandson and his wife buy a home, with the hope that it would be my lifetime home also. I signed on the mortgage and I am on the deed as having a life estate. It is also listed as my homestead so my grandson can take the exemption.
I remarried and moved out, but the marriage went sour and I am divorcing. The problem now is that my grandson’s wife does not want me to move back into the home. Do I have a legal right to move back in since I have a life estate? What legal course should I take? Thanks, “Anybody Home?”
Dear “Anybody Home?”: Yes, you do have a legal right to reside in the house by virtue of your life estate. Further, a life estate cannot be abandoned (although your homestead exemption could have been abandoned by you moving out, which is another question).
If the grandson will not voluntarily let you back in the house, probably the best course of action would be for you to file a trespass to try title action against them to determine your rights with regard to the property.
Alternatively, if you do not want to live there under those circumstances, you would have a claim against the couple for repayment of your down payment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.