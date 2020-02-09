DEAR JEFF: Is it possible for an incorporated city in one county to annex a small town in another county? Can this type of annexation be forced upon a small town? Thanks, “Doing Fine On Our Own”
Dear “Doing Fine”: Texas annexation laws underwent a fairly drastic revision in 2019. In the past, cities were designated as Tier 1 or Tier 2 cities, and treated differently for annexation purposes. Some could be annexed against their will.
Beginning with the new law, which went into effect in May 2019, there is no longer a distinction based upon size of city. The new annexation laws, with a few limited exceptions, will require the consent of landowners or voters in the area that is being sought to be annexed.
This is considered to be a benefit to smaller towns in more rural areas, but a hindrance to larger cities who are looking to expand their tax base.
DEAR JEFF: I am the administrator for my father’s estate. Is there a deadline by which I must distribute the estate property to the heirs? Signed, “I’m Working On It.”
Dear “Working On It”: If an heir files a motion requesting that the administrator be removed, a court may remove the administrator if a final distribution has not been made within three years after the letters of administration were granted.
