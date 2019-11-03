The 12th annual Salute to Healthcare hosted by the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce is set for Thursday at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
This year the Chamber will honor four individuals in the health care community for their “exemplary achievements with the Nurse of the Year, Healthcare Professional of the Year and Individual of Merit awards, and also give a special Lifetime Achievement Award.
Last year, Amber Warner won Nurse of the Year; Sharon Shaw won Healthcare Professional of the Year; Patricia Todd, LPC won Individual of Merit; and Tom Willis M.D. won the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Also, this year, Dr. Robert Morrow, the market president of Houston and Southeast Texas at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas, is the presiding keynote speaker.
His role is to guide the company through media and public relations in Texas, boost executive communications and influence sales, account management, network, policy development, government and community relations strategies. Before this position, he also served as the region’s Chief Medical Officer.
Prior to working for BCBSTX, he was the director of medical quality for the Rural and Community Health Institute of the Texas A&M Health Science center and is sitting on their board of advisors. He has served as the Chief Medical Officer for Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital in Houston and ran his own family medicine practice.
For those interested in attending, the reception will begin at 6 p.m. and the banquet at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 a person and reserved tables are $500 for eight people.
