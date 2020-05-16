DEAR JEFF: Can a corporation be charged with a crime? Signed, “Big Business Blues”
Dear “Big Business”: Usually, a corporation is not criminally responsible for its actions. However, if the criminal conduct is performed by an agent acting in behalf of a corporation, and the conduct occurs with the scope of his or her employment, the corporation may be held responsible in certain limited circumstances.
A corporation is criminally responsible for a felony only if “its commission was authorized, requested, commanded, performed or recklessly tolerated by” a majority of the board of directors or a “high managerial agent” acting within the scope of his official capacity.
Even if the corporation itself is not criminally responsible, the individual managers or other employees who commit a criminal act will be criminally responsible, even if they were ordered to commit the act as part of their employment.
DEAR JEFF: If a person is suing another person and taking them to court, what is the correct term to refer to that person? Signed, “Confused”
Dear “Confused”: The person who initiates the lawsuit is referred to as either the “Petitioner” or the “Plaintiff,” depending on the type of lawsuit. The person who is being sued is referred to as either the “Respondent” or the “Defendant.’’
