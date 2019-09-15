Casey Clark will be taking over Zimmerman Communications, effective Oct. 1.
Clark has been the creative services director for the 13 years Zimmerman Communications has been in business. Clark has worked with owner Jackie Zimmerman for more than 18 years. The two worked together at another Lufkin agency before Zimmerman was formed in 2006.
“I am very excited to move into this role and work even more closely with all of our clients,” Clark said. “Becoming the owner will be a challenge, but one I am looking forward to taking on.
“I have worked with or created products for all of our clients over the years, and this just allows me to assist them with not just design but also all of their other marketing and advertising needs,” she said.
Jackie Zimmerman is stepping away from the business to take on another opportunity.
“This has been a long and difficult decision, but I feel it’s best for me at this time in my life,” Zimmerman said. “I am taking a position with the Angelina & Neches River Authority, which will allow me to grow professionally and learn new skills and a new business.”
Clark is highly skilled both as a designer and with helping clients determine what products and media services they need to promote and market their business.
“While she will not be in the office, Jackie will continue the transition over a period of time to ensure clients continue to receive the level of service we have always provided,” Clark said.
