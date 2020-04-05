DEAR JEFF: I lost my job due to COVID-19, the coronavirus shutdown. Am I still required to pay child support even though I am not working? Signed, “Let’s Get Through This”
Dear “Get Through This”: Yes, you are still obligated to pay your child support payments. However, a loss of job or a change in your income level may be considered by the court in ordering new amounts of child support due to a change in “material circumstances.”
If you have been having child support deducted from your paycheck, you should also contact the Attorney General’s office for guidance on how to proceed.
DEAR JEFF: I am having a new Medical Power of Attorney prepared. I have an old one that named a person as having my POA whom I no longer wish to have that power. How do I get rid of the old POA? Signed, “Going Another Direction”
Dear “Another Direction”: You can revoke the prior Medical Power of Attorney by contacting the person listed on the prior document and by contacting your health care provider.
Preferably, the revocation should be in writing. In addition, by executing a new POA, it serves to automatically revoke the prior one.
I recommend that you take both steps, however.
