The Heart Institute of East Texas has received a grant from Boston Scientific for the third year consecutive year, according to a press release from the organization said.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death for American men and women, regardless of race or ethnicity. There are more than 82.6 million adults who have heart disease, the institute said. The institute and Boston Scientific are working together to “close the gap” in health care disparities through education and comprehensive care.
“Our goal at the Heart Institute of East Texas has always been to transform cardiovascular care in East Texas, build healthy communities and provide world-class cardiology services to patients of Angelina and surrounding counties,” Dr. Ravinder Bachireddy, FACC, and president of the institute, said.
Bachireddy is also chief of cardiology at CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin and an American College of Cardiology cardiovascular champion.
The funds from Boston Scientific will be used to create better accessibility to cardiovascular care for people in Crockett, Livingston and Jasper. In 2018 and 2019, the institute was able to reach more than 1,100 people through health fairs.
The institute used those health fairs to provide free screenings, including: EKGs, vein and vascular screening, cholesterol testing, BMI, hearing, dental and vision tests.
