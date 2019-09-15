Woodland Heights has recently adopted a new surgical practice.
The Enhanced Recovery After Surgery protocol is a patient-centered, evidence-based, interdisciplinary team approach that has proven effective and is becoming the standard of care in the United States.
The protocol has several elements that include pain control, faster recovery and patient education, according to a hospital press release. Patient education begins in the surgeon’s office and continues through post-surgical care.
Additionally, minimal fasting will be required, as the patient will drink several high-carbohydrate beverages up to the morning of surgery. This will reduce the hunger that often comes with fasting prior to a surgical procedure. The patient is also expected to return to their normal diet within 12 hours of surgery, as opposed to the next day.
The surgical team will utilize pain blocks and non-opioid medications instead of narcotics to manage pain control, according to the release.
Dr. Jerry Johnson, OB/GYN, is excited about the new practice.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for my patients to be able to focus on their recovery and a quicker return to their normal life,” he said.
Dr. Cheryl Suiter, OB/GYN agrees.
“We are excited to be a part of this innovative process for improving recovery,’’ she said. ‘‘By ambulating earlier and requiring less pain medication, their recovery is tremendously better in many aspects.”
Chanda Pattillo, one of Suiter’s patients, said she could definitely feel a difference after she recently had her third cesarean section.
“Even though I am older with this pregnancy, I feel better afterward than I have with my previous pregnancies.”
Studies of this method have shown a decrease of patient falls after surgery, as well as a decrease in hospital stay and post-operative complications, according to the press release. An accelerated recovery means patients get home and get back to life faster.
The surgical team will start using this method with Johnson and Suiter, along with general surgeons Dr. Darry Meyer, Dr. Alan Bassin and Dr. Jeffrey Hamaker.
