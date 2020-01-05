DEAR JEFF: My wife’s stepmother, who raised my wife, recently died. I have reason to believe that my wife, daughter and son are heirs to her estate. The reason we think this is because her eldest daughter is in charge of the will and won’t let anyone read it or provide a copy to verify its contents.
When the obituary was in the newspaper, this same daughter left out all mention of my wife, children and myself in the obit. We were barred from entering my mother-in-law’s home to retrieve personal items belonging to my wife and were told to leave.
I guess my question is how do we find out if we are in the will and exactly what is going on? Please advise as to what you think would be best. Thanks, “Need to Know”
Dear “Need to Know”: Your first step is to check and see if the will has been admitted to probate. You can do this by calling the county clerk’s office in the county in which she lived. If the will has been admitted to probate, it is public record and you can obtain a copy to see what it says, and to see if your wife and children are mentioned.
I would recommend that you make that call first before hiring an attorney to check into it further. Depending on what you find, you can then decide whether you need to hire an attorney.
If you are certain a will exists but it has not been admitted to probate, and assets of the estate are disappearing, then an attorney should definitely be hired to protect your interests.
DEAR JEFF: I have been the executor of the estate of a relative, and there is still property that the heirs have not claimed. What happens to that property if they refuse to come forward? Thanks, “Take It — Please!”
Dear “Take It”: If any person who is entitled to a portion of an estate does not demand his portion within six months after the final settling of the estate, the probate court will issue an order directing the executor to pay that portion of the estate to the state comptroller.
The heir then has four years to institute a suit against the comptroller to recover the property or funds.
