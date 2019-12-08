Austin Bank recently honored employees for their work and five years of service with the company, including two Lufkin employees.
Fifty-three employees were recognized at the bank’s 2019 service award luncheon on Dec. 3 at the Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler.
Lufkin honorees include:
Terry Fauble, senior vice president and location president, has more than 47 years of banking experience in management and lending, and has served in his present capacity since beginning his career with Austin Bank in 2014.
He is a graduate of the School of Banking of the South at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge and the Commercial Lending School of Oklahoma University in Norman, Oklahoma.
A Lufkin resident, Fauble and his wife, Karen, are active in the community. He is an affiliate board member of the Lufkin Board of Realtors and has completed the Leadership Lufkin program. He is a past member of the Rotary, Lions,and Kiwanis Clubs of Lufkin; the Huntington Economic Development Board; past president of the Corsicana Navarro County Chamber of Commerce; past president of the Corsicana Navarro County Economic Development Committee; and past education advisory board member of the American Institute of Banking, Washington, D.C.
Diana Cruz, universal banker, joined Austin Bank Lufkin, bringing with her 12 years of previous banking experience.
A graduate of Diboll High School and Angelina College, Cruz also has completed loan assistant school, teller school and real estate training. She and her husband, Carlos, reside in Diboll with their three children.
“We are proud of all these employees because they work as a team serving our friends, neighbors and businesses located here in East Texas,” said Austin Bank vice chairman Jeff Austin III. “They are the key to our bank’s success.”
More information about the bank is available at austinbank.com.
