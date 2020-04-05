Megan Ferden has been promoted to vice president and will be managing mortgage operations at Commercial Bank of Texas, according to president and CEO Rusty Rust.
Ferden began her career as a community banker with CBTx in 2008, prior to her graduation. In 2009, she graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor’s of Business Administration with an emphasis in Business Management from Stephen F. Austin State University.
After serving in various roles at the Nacogdoches Main Street Branch, Ferden was promoted to mortgage lender and branch manager at the Nacogdoches Starr Banking Center in January of 2016 and promoted to assistant vice president in January of 2018.
She was a graduating member of the inaugural CBTx Emerging Leaders class in 2017.
Ferden and her husband Ryan have two sons, Ethan and Owen, ages 7 and 5, respectively. She was on the board with CASA of Deep East Texas for six years, serving as president of the board her last year. In addition, the family are members of Grace Bible Church and serve in the kids’ ministry on Sunday mornings.
CBTx is a nationally chartered community-oriented financial institution that offers a full range of banking, trust and insurance services, with 19 branches in 14 Texas communities. For more information, visit cbtx.com.
