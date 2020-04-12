DEAR JEFF: I was divorced with two young children in 2002. The court ordered child support, but my ex-husband disappeared and was never found.
The kids are 21 and 23 now, and I have located my ex, who stands to inherit a substantial amount of money from his grandmother.
Is there any legal recourse after all these years? I struggled to make it, and there were times that even $50 would have bought food or paid some bills. Thanks, “Did It On My Own”
Dear “On My Own”: For most legal actions, there is a statute of limitations that mandates the latest time in which a lawsuit can be brought. In Texas, the statute of limitations for claiming past due child support is 10 years from the child’s 18th birthday if a court order exists. Therefore, you are able to pursue this matter now that you have found your ex.
Incidentally, if no court order for child support was in place, you would only have four years from the child’s 18th birthday to pursue a claim.
DEAR JEFF: I am interested in setting up a limited partnership. What does the state charge for one of these entities? How about for a limited liability company or a corporation? Signed, “Seizing the Day”
Dear “Seizing the Day”: The current filing fee for a limited partnership is $750. This is not to be confused with a limited liability partnership, which runs $200 per partner. LLC’s and corporations both cost $300, payable to the state comptroller.
———
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.