The Heart Institute of East Texas announces that Dr. Ravinder Bachireddy has once again been recognized as one of the top physicians in Texas.
Bachireddy has had the honor of being elected into the Texas Super Doctors Hall of Fame for the 13th consecutive year. The number of doctors receiving this honor is around 5% of the region’s active physicians.
Each year, a rigorous multi-phase selection that includes a survey of doctors, evaluations of independent research staff, a peer review of the candidates by practices in the area and a good-standing and disciplinary check process is conducted.
Also, as a part of the evaluation process, physicians are asked this question, “If you needed medical care in one of the following practice areas, which doctor would you choose?” A committee then selects the physicians to be recognized.
Bachireddy said “I am proud and humbled by being nominated for thirteen straight years.”
Lufkin KOA Journey Campground has earned the 2020 KOA President’s Award, according to Kampgrounds of America, the world’s largest family of family-friendly, open-to-the-public campgrounds.
The award was announced Nov. 11 at KOA’s 2019 annual International Convention in Savannah, Georgia.
KOA surveys hundreds of thousands of campers each year regarding their KOA camping experience. The KOA President’s Award is presented to those campgrounds meeting exceptional quality standards and who receive high customer service scores from their camping guests.
“It’s such a pleasure to be able to recognize the wonderful folks wearing yellow who take such great care of KOA campers all year,” said KOA president and CEO Toby O’Rourke.
