Seven years after a fire destroyed the interior of Ray’s West, the location is set to get a new lease on life by Roma Italian Bistro as early as the spring of 2020.
Owners Florenc Leshnja and Tim Raka have worked for years with Ray’s owner Lawana Ray Johnson to purchase this building, Leshnja said. They finalized that purchase eight months ago and are beginning their work to make the building usable, he said.
“I know we’re going to do extremely well right there,” he said. “That’s one reason we wanted it. We had other options, but the reasons we bought that place is because of the location and its history.”
While they’re shooting for a May opening, they expect delays from the holidays and winter weather, Leshnja said.
The Bistro prides itself for its one-of-a-kind oven-baked pizzas made from in-house ingredients. Leshnja believes that for anyone to get that kind of quality pizza they would have to travel to Louisiana or Houston.
They also have a large wine list and selection of craft cocktails.
“We are family-owned to begin with,” he said. “We are family-oriented and cater to the family lifestyle.”
They have five locations in Louisiana, including Shreveport and West Monroe. Leshnja said they hope to promote the same style, coziness and quality of food in this location.
Typically, they hire about 35 people — both part-time and full-time positions — to run the restaurant. While one of the owners will keep a close hand in operations for the first year or so, they plan to find a Lufkin manager, Leshnja said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.