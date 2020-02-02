DEAR JEFF: My husband was married previously. When he got a divorce, he had not been a resident of the county in which the divorce was granted. Is he legally divorced, and am I legally married to him? Thanks, “Married or Not?”
Dear “Married or Not”: The Texas Family Code requires that, before filing a divorce petition, one of the parties must have been a resident of Texas for at least six months, and a resident of the county in which the petition is filed for at least the preceding 90-day period.
However, these residency requirements are not jurisdictional. Instead, Texas case law has held that this residency requirement establishes the minimum qualifications of the petitioner and respondent that are necessary in order to bring a suit.
Since the requirements are not jurisdictional (in other words, the court still has jurisdiction even if incorrect information was given), a judgment based on incorrect testimony is not void and subject to a collateral attack. Instead, the judgment is voidable by one of the parties to it, and can only be attacked by direct appeal or an injunction.
In other words, assuming the deadline for appeal has passed, and your husband’s ex-wife has not challenged the divorce, you can assume that your husband is divorced, and you are legally married.
DEAR JEFF: Is it permissible in Texas for an adult to be adopted? Signed, “Just Curious”.
Dear “Curious”: Yes, it is perfectly acceptable for an adult to be adopted by another adult in Texas. The adult who is being adopted must consent in writing to the adoption.
The legal effect is that the adopted adult is the son or daughter of the adoptive parents for all purposes, the same as a biological child. In addition, the adopted adult can inherit through the adoptive parents, as well as through his or her biological parents.
The adoption does cut off the right of the biological parents to inherit from the adopted adult.
