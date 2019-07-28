Dr. Jacob Brown is the new emergency medical director at Woodland Heights Medical Center.
“I am so happy to be a part of the Woodland Heights team,” Brown said. “I take pride in offering the best care to my patients by really listening to their needs, and I look forward to building those relationships with the patients that visit the ER at Woodland Heights.”
Brown earned his medical degree from Louisiana State University and completed his emergency medicine residency at Scott & White in Temple, where he was chief resident. Prior to coming to Woodland Heights, Brown served as assistant emergency medical director at Good Shepherd in Longview and emergency medical director at Henderson Hospital.
“We are proud to welcome Dr. Brown to Woodland Heights,” said Stephen Bennett, ER clinical director at Woodland Heights. “The entire ER staff is excited to have Dr. Brown as part of the team as he will continue the tradition of quality care given at Woodland Heights.”
Brookshire Brothers is expanding its presence in western Louisiana with the acquisition of a second location in Many.
“We are very grateful and excited to have the opportunity to serve Many in a wider capacity,’’ Luke Gustafson, vice president of retail operations, said in announcing the acquisition. ‘‘With the Market Basket acquisition, we inherit its greatest asset, amazing partners, some of whom have been with the store since it first opened in Many in 1982.”
Brookshire Brothers, based in Lufkin, will keep its location at 223 S. Elizabeth St. in Many and its new store, formerly Market Basket, at 175 San Antonio Ave. Brookshire Brothers expects the Market Basket purchase to be complete by the end of July. It will spend about two weeks in transition before opening as Brookshire Brothers in mid-August.
Family Dollar, a leading small format and convenience retailer, has announced plans for a renovated store’s grand re-opening in Lufkin.
The celebration will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The store is at 419 N. Timberland Drive.
The event will feature gift basket raffles, giveaways, free samples and family-fun entertainment. In addition, the first 50 customers will receive a gift card and reusable shopping bag.
“Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the Lufkin community and we are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our newly renovated store,” said company spokesman Jim Van Slyke.
