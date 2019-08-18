Javier Rubio has been promoted to assistant vice president /mortgage and commercial loan officer at Commercial Bank of Texas, according to Rusty Rust, president and CEO.
Rubio will be responsible for developing deposit and loan relationships within East Texas communities.
He earned a Bachelor in Business Administration and Finance and a Master of Professional Accountancy from Stephen F. Austin State University in 2011 and 2016, respectively.
He also was an inaugural graduating member of the CBTx Emerging Leaders program in 2017. Rubio began his career in community banking with CBTx in 2011 and has worked as a teller, credit analyst, senior credit analyst and internal auditor.
Rubio currently serves as treasurer for Habitat for Humanity of Nacogdoches County and also serves on the Nacogdoches Boys Youth Baseball Association Board. Rubio is the father of three children and enjoys spending time with his family and dog.
CBTx is a nationally chartered community-oriented financial institution that offers a full range of banking, wealth management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations. For more information, visit cbtx.com.
The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas and the U.S. Forest Service have announced their newest collaboration under their partnership’s master participating agreement.
The agreement allows the Tribe, in cooperation with the USFS, to engage in the development of forest projects on any forest in the Southern region while simultaneously providing economic, employment and career development opportunities for Tribal members.
The document will allow the Tribe’s fencing crew to receive training and complete land line maintenance projects on the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas.
While the agreement distinguishes the partnership, the individual supplemental project agreements allow for actual forest project work to be completed through the partnership.
Tribal Council Chairwoman Cecilia Flores and USFS supervisor William E. Taylor signed the supplemental project agreement Aug. 8 at the Lufkin office of the supervisor of the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas.
“We look forward to future opportunities to collaborate and build on our partnership with the Forest Service,” Flores said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.