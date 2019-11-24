DEAR JEFF: My husband lost his job, and we are having trouble meeting our house payments. A friend suggested that I contact my mortgage company and see if they are willing to allow me to enter into a “short sale.” I’m not sure what that is — can you tell me? Signed, “A Little Unsure”
Dear “Little Unsure”: A short sale is a way to avoid foreclosure, but you should be aware that it often still results in a negative impact on your credit rating.
Basically, a short sale is a tool that can be agreed to by the lender whereby they accept less than the full amount of the balance of the loan on your house. For example, if the balance due on your mortgage is $100,000, and you cannot meet your monthly house payments, your lender may be willing to accept less than the full amount to satisfy the loan, possibly $75,000 or $80,000, depending on your situation.
Not all lenders are willing to entertain a short sale, you would need to check with your mortgage company to see. The short sale agreement may or may not release the borrower from the unpaid portion of the note (called the deficiency), depending on the agreement.
In order to qualify for a short sale, the lender will usually require extensive proof of your financial hardship (known as a “hardship letter”), with supporting documentation.
DEAR JEFF: What is the difference between murder and manslaughter? Signed, “Never Have Understood”
Dear “Never Have”: Both murder and manslaughter are considered types of criminal homicide. The difference lies in the mindset of the person committing the crime.
Murder is defined as “intentionally or knowingly causing the death” of another person, or intending to cause serious bodily injury and committing an act “clearly dangerous to human life that causes the death of an individual.”
Manslaughter, on the other hand, is recklessly causing the death of an individual. No intent to kill is required by the person committing the crime.
