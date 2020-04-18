Jobless rates across the Deep East Texas region rose in March compared to February, figures released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission show.
These numbers reflect job loss in the first month as COVID-19, the coronavirus spread in Angelina County and are similar to jobless numbers reported in the first three quarters of 2017. However, the total labor force for both Lufkin and Angelina County is smaller than it was in 2017.
Lufkin’s unemployment rate rose to 5.2% from 4% in February. The rate of jobless in March 2019 was 3.9%.
The number of unemployed rose to 776 in March from 597 in February. It is higher than the 584 jobless in March 2019.
The labor force dropped slightly from February to March and is lower than that of March 2019.
Angelina County’s unemployment rate rose to 5.5% in March from 4.2% in February. The rate of jobless in March of 2019 was 4%.
The number of unemployed rose to 1,968 in March from 1,528 in February. This is higher than March 2019’s number of jobless, which was 1,463.
The county’s labor force remains lower than in 2019.
Elsewhere in the region, counties and cities noticed increases in the number of unemployed.
■ Houston County’s unemployment rate rose to 4.7% in March from 3.3% in February. The rate of jobless in March of 2019 was 3.1%.
The number of unemployed rose to 485 in March from 340 in February. This is higher than March 2019’s number of jobless, which was 317.
■ Jasper County’s unemployment rate rose to 8.8% in March from 6.7% in February. The rate of jobless in March of 2019 was 6%.
The number of unemployed rose to 1,138 in March from 858 in February. This is higher than March 2019’s number of jobless, which was 810.
■ Nacogdoches County’s unemployment rate rose to 5.1% in March from 3.8% in February. The rate of jobless in March of 2019 was 3.5%.
The number of unemployed rose to 1,443 in March from 1,070 in February. This is higher than March 2019’s number of jobless, which was 1,003.
■ The city of Nacogdoches’ unemployment rate rose to 5.1% in March from 3.8% in February. The rate of jobless in March of 2019 was 3.8%.
The number of unemployed rose to 727 in March from 540 in February. This is higher than March 2019’s number of jobless, which was 551.
■ Newton County’s unemployment rate rose to 9% in March from 6.3% in February. The rate of jobless in March of 2019 was 5.7%.
The number of unemployed rose to 469 in March from 330 in February. This is higher than March 2019’s number of jobless, which was 298.
■ Polk County’s unemployment rate rose to 6.5% in March from 5.1% in February. The rate of jobless in March of 2019 was 4.6%.
The number of unemployed rose to 1,192 in March from 927 in February. This is higher than March 2019’s number of jobless, which was 831.
■ Sabine County’s unemployment rate rose to 9.2% in March from 7% in February. The rate of jobless in March of 2019 was 6.4%.
The number of unemployed rose to 341 in March from 258 in February. This is higher than March 2019’s number of jobless, which was 240.
■ San Augustine County’s unemployment rate rose to 6.5% in March from 5% in February. The rate of jobless in March of 2019 was 4.4%.
The number of unemployed rose to 232 in March from 179 in February. This is higher than March 2019’s number of jobless, which was 151.
■ San Jacinto County’s unemployment rate rose to 5.9% in March from 4.7% in February. The rate of jobless in March of 2019 was 4.3%.
The number of unemployed rose to 702 in March from 557 in February. This is higher than March 2019’s number of jobless, which was 508.
■ Shelby County’s unemployment rate rose to 5.4% in March from 4.3% in February. The rate of jobless in March of 2019 was 4%.
The number of unemployed rose to 603 in March from 476 in February. This is higher than March 2019’s number of jobless, which was 437.
■ Trinity County’s unemployment rate rose to 6.3% in March from 5.1% in February. The rate of jobless in March of 2019 was 4.6%.
The number of unemployed rose to 338 in March from 272 in February. This is higher than March 2019’s number of jobless, which was 245.
■ Tyler County’s unemployment rate rose to 7.8% in March from 5.9% in February. The rate of jobless in March of 2019 was 5.4%.
The number of unemployed rose to 563 in March from 428 in February. This is higher than March 2019’s number of jobless, which was 391.
