I fully support our mayor and local leaders on the need to request the governor for some autonomy or flexibility in allowing us to reopen our community businesses /schools /churches /and hospitals.
In my opinion, this coronavirus incident and its threat to our civil rights with so many unnecessary disruptions to our lives is unacceptable. It is shocking to see our society in such an anxiety and panic state. No one ask questions? It is sad that we have so many followers and very few to question what we are being told. We have been shown predictions and given assumptions by our so-called “experts.” What determines the expert’s hypothesis that it “too soon to tell?” How does our health department know cases are community acquired or travel related? Are they doing studies comparing those who attend groups and those who do not? Why are we being told we cannot buy non-essential items? Would this not help support our businesses financially? Why are we being forced into one door of large buildings with several doors, given numbers, and waiting in long lines to get in and buy essential items?
Why are our schools closed when this virus has a very low incidence of this age? Even though our health department notes that most of the deaths have come from elderly in nursing homes; why are we continuing to isolate and imprison them to die alone without the support of their loved ones? Why do we not know in a normal year, how many 65 and older individuals die daily? Would it not be nice to see charts of years 2017 and 2018 showing comparisons of daily deaths compared to the current 2020 deaths?
Yes, the flu, especially a new one, can be very dangerous, but this one is apparently similar in the death numbers to other outbreaks of flu. Eighty percent are recovering. The H1N1 in 2009 and other flu breakouts have come and gone. Yes, we had sick individuals and thousands of deaths, but did we close all businesses?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.