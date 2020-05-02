The office of Sen. John Cornyn announced that public housing authorities and Section 8 voucher programs in East Texas are receiving grants totaling $1.7 million to help with coronavirus-related improvements and maintenance to local public housing programs.
“The coronavirus outbreak has hit Texans hard, and as much as we can protect each other from its effects, we must,” Cornyn said. “I’m grateful to the Trump administration for making public housing in East Texas an important priority during the outbreak.”
The funding for this relief comes from the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act signed into law on March 27.
The office also released a table of how and where the funds were distributed. Two organizations in Angelina County received $159,193.
The Housing Authority of Diboll received $137,717 and the Housing Authority of Huntington received $21,476
Nacogdoches County organizations received $136,292. The Housing Authority of Garrison received $6,564, and the Housing Authority of the city of Nacogdoches received $129,728.
The grants are to be used for resident support services; management and operations, including staff; routine and preventive maintenance; safety and security; energy costs; insurance; debt service incurred to finance unit rehabilitation and development; planning for the long-term capital needs and viability of properties; and other costs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.