“What we’ve got here is failure to communicate.”
It’s a memorable line from a classic movie.
Captain uses those words to justify beating Paul Newman’s character in the 1967 film ‘‘Cool Hand Luke.’’
It’s also an apt description for what’s happening locally in the wake of the COVID-19, coronavirus pandemic.
A mobile testing site will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center for Angelina County residents.
To register for a free test, call the call center number at (512) 883-2400 or visit the website at txcovidtest.org.
A press release from Seth Christensen, chief of media and communications for the Texas Division of Emergency Management, said every test must be scheduled in advance. That release also says “patients” will be given appointments and that to be eligible for testing, a ‘‘patient’’ must have one or more symptoms of COVID-19.
However, Christensen told The Lufkin Daily News in an interview Monday that exhibiting symptoms should not have been a requirement to be tested at any of the previous testing sites.
But press releases sent by the National Guard and Randy Whittington, the TDEM’s district coordinator, ahead of the May 2 tests at the convention center and Diboll Weigh Station said, “To be eligible for testing, you must have one or more symptoms” and included this reminder: “Remember the testing is open to first responders and health care workers as well. They can apply if even they have no symptoms.”
It’s a mistake, but one that could be excused if it were the only one.
But it’s not.
Ricky Conner, Angelina County emergency management coordinator, said he asked the National Guard how many people were tested after they finished on May 2 so he could tell the public. He said they told him 185.
On Monday, Christensen said there were actually 194 tests out of a potential 300 that could have been administered. He said there were 252 appointments scheduled, but that 58 individuals didn’t show.
That’s our failure to communicate. Registering for an appointment and not showing limits the ability for others in this community to get tested.
Christine Wells told us she filled out the online form to register an appointment for herself and her daughter and was told that only one test was allowed per family.
“The reason they would test just that one person in the family is, if that person tested positive, we’re going to treat the entire family as if they’re positive and have them all quarantine because they’ve been exposed to that individual that tested positive,” Christensen said.
Again, that’s something that would have been nice to know beforehand.
And it begs this question: Is the tally on the number of positive cases skewed because only one person per family is being tested?
Angelina’s average family size is 3.27 per family, while the average household size is 2.75 per family, according to 2020 Census estimates. With 119 confirmed coronavirus cases as of 9 p.m. Wednesday, those potential positive case numbers increase substantially.
Conner said a lack of communication often happens between the state level and the local level.
“During any event, that’s usually the issue: communication. I’ve been doing this a long time, and it seems like in every event, something happens with the communication. I don’t know if there’s a fix to that or not.” he said. “When this is all said and done, I think the biggest after action we will be concerned about is the communication between the local, the state, the health district and the feds.’’
The city and county issued a joint statement Wednesday deferring all questions, comments, information requests and interview requests regarding today’s testing site to Christensen.
The state’s Medical Records Privacy Act has made Texas among the most opaque for releasing information about the spread of the coronavirus.
Our failure to communicate shouldn’t add to the confusion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.