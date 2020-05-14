Kurth Memorial Library reopened on May 4 for library-to-go services with temporary hours of operation from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The library is open for take-out and curbside services. Library staff is recommending that people call the main number at 630-0560 to “order” the books or receive help with an order through a small quiz.
“To comply with the governor’s orders, we have to limit the number of people in the building,” director Lorraine Simoneau said. “We have no way to sanitize books after you touch them, so we’re doing something called closed stacks.”
The library has closed off the stacks to the public, and staff will retrieve books for patrons as needed. Patrons can set up a curbside appointment to check out books or come inside to use the express lane.
The curbside appointments are set up for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. There is a limit of seven books per check-out to reduce the strain on time for staff.
“If you don’t have any idea what you need to do and you need a library card, you can come in, and we have … one of the desks open to help you figure out what books you might want,” Simoneau said.
However, ordering by phone is recommended because it is much faster, she said.
Two computers also are open to the public, spaced out for social distancing. Those with a library card can schedule 30-minute sessions, but there will be no guest passes for those without a library card.
Library staff also will not be able to provide help with computers like they normally do, Simoneau said.
Library staff are also gearing up to launch the annual Summer Reading Program on June 1. Simoneau said people should call to register. The program will look a little different this summer because of the coronavirus. It will be a mix of virtual and curbside.
Summer Reading Program craft supplies will be given out curbside, and the library is working on making sure it can be a food distribution site, but they have not received confirmation yet.
“We’re working on setting up a couple of different things,” she said. “We should have programs people can look at virtually every week.”
The theme this year is Imagine Your Story with an emphasis on fairytales.
In light of the closures and new regulations provided because of the pandemic, Simoneau said she and library staff appreciate how supportive the community has been throughout it all.
“It’s just a new adventure,” she said. “We’re working on providing the same services. My staff is so open and flexible — it’s a wonderful thing — and the community has been wonderful. That’s probably the biggest positive we’ve encountered.”
She said they particularly appreciate the enthusiasm the community has had for the reopening and all the kind “We Miss You” messages they have received.
Follow the Kurth Memorial Library Facebook page for regular updates on library activity.
