Lufkin police identified the 63-year-old Pilgrim’s employee who died on Friday as Maria Hernandez, of Lufkin.
“This woman’s passing reminds us of the serious consequences of COVID-19,” city of Lufkin director of public safety Gerald Williamson said. “While our economy has been ordered open by the state, the responsibility to do everything we can to minimize the spread of this disease remains on us.
“Please stay vigilant with personal hygiene and social distancing, wear a mask in public and take extra precautions if you are at high risk. Please keep her family, friends and co-workers in your thoughts and prayers.”
At 11:49 a.m., Lufkin police were dispatched to Hernandez’s home in the 2000 block of Timberland Drive. The caller told police that they went to check on her after they couldn’t reach her by phone.
They found her not breathing and cold to the touch after forcing their way into her home through a window.
The officers and paramedics responded to the home using hazard protocol, meaning they were outfitted in HAZMAT gear. They did not find her death to be suspicious.
Her family told officers she developed symptoms on April 25 and began taking over-the-counter medication. She tested positive for COVID-19 on May 4 and received positive results two days ago, the release said.
