Crime in Angelina County decreased or stayed the same overall during the countywide stay-at-home order, but residents of the county and some cities experienced an increase in disturbance calls.
“There is an uptick in disturbances, people wanting to argue more,” Hudson police chief Jimmy Casper said. “Typically, during the day we may have one disturbance call every couple of weeks. We had three during the day last week.”
Otherwise, the city of Hudson has retained its typical crime rate, he said.
“It’s just people being together too much. It’s not good for them,” he said.
Diboll is seeing a similar story, according to Assistant Police Chief Norman Williams. In April 2019, the department had 21 calls for assaults, verbal disturbances, family disturbances, fights, domestic violence, shots fired or similar type crimes. In April 2020, there were 38 calls.
“We’re dealing more with domestic disturbances or different types of social disturbances — fights,” he said. “That’s typical. Everyone gets those. But since the lock down it has increased. … People can only stand to be cooped up so long. They get on each other’s nerves.”
Williams tempered this information by saying it doesn’t discount calls that may not be what were originally reported. Further investigation may have yielded a different outcome; these numbers were based purely on calls made.
“But we’ve been constantly putting bad people in jail over the last few months,” he said. “We’ve had over 20 arrests per month. … And we don’t arrest for that Mickey Mouse stuff, this is Class A felonies because the jail said they won’t take any minor offenses — just felonies and violence.”
In March, the department made 21 arrests and in April they made 18.
Zavalla Police Chief Chris Wade said the city hasn’t seen much of an increase or decrease in crime due to the virus. On average, the department receives between 75 and 85 calls per month and that hasn’t changed.
“One thing we did was try to increase patrol and police presence at our local grocery stores to help with the guidelines set by the governor at that time,” Wade said. “We had a few problems with citizens not wanting to follow the orders set, but for the most part, everyone was very cooperative and understanding.”
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Alton Lenderman said the sheriff’s office has seen the same thing. A report compiled by the office shows that in 2019, there were 2,224 calls, and in 2020, there were 2,154. Of those, the incidents involving assault, disorderly conduct, disturbances, fights or other similar offenses showed no significant increase. In April 2019, they responded to about 131 such calls, and in 2020, they responded to 144.
Lufkin Police Department data shows a stark drop in the number of calls for April in 2020 than in previous years. Similarly, the number and types of arrests also was diminished in this time.
Lufkin police spokeswoman Jessica Pebsworth said that for the entirety of the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order, the department received 1,933 calls for service and made 54 arrests.
By comparison:
In 2019, they received 2,446 calls for service and made 87 arrests.
In 2018 they received 2,433 calls for service and made 90 arrests.
In 2017 they received 2,751 calls for service and made 68 arrests.
In 2016 they received 2,548 calls for service and made 62 arrests.
The city is on a new and more detailed version of their reporting system, which means they may not be able to conduct an “apples to apples” comparison with more specific types of crimes during the time period, Pebsworth said. However, the data she compiled shows there was no drastic increase in arrests from assaults, disturbances or fights.
In line with Lufkin, crime dropped in Huntington, according to Chief Bobby Epperly and Lt. Arthur Alvarez.
“We’ve been slower and have had less crime since this virus has been going on,” Epperly said. “It’s been quiet.”
Alvarez echoed this sentiment, saying they’ve had eight reportable incidents and only one was a disturbance that was a part of an ongoing issue with an ex in town.
“All in all, the volume has dropped,” he said. “We’re blessed.”
