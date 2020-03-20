The Angelina County & Cities Health District has received notification that a coronavirus test from a man who recently visited Lufkin was positive.
The family of the man who tested positive has been in self-quarantine and will remain in quarantine for the 14-day minimum period, according to Sharon Shaw, ACCHD administrator.
ACCHD, in consultation with the Angelina County Health Authority, has recommended that a day care associated in this case, The Kid’s Depot Learning Center, suspend operations for 14 days, as well, out of precaution. Shaw said the day care has been compliant with all public health recommendations.
Parents of the day care are being advised by the ACCHD to monitor their children and themselves for any respiratory or flu-like symptoms.
The extent of exposure is unknown at this time. The coronavirus-positive individual did not visit the day care and was not symptomatic during the visit to Lufkin, the release states.
"Reducing exposure to coronavirus will take all of us,” Shaw said in an email. “Think about avoiding or canceling all group gatherings to avoid spread. The CDC now recommends all gatherings of 10 or more people be canceled. Check with your employer about working from home and your employer’s emergency operations plans.
“Stay home if you are sick — fever, cough, flu-like symptoms. If you are sick, separate yourself from your family if possible. People who are mildly ill with coronavirus are able to recover at home.”
Those who are experiencing flu-like symptoms or believe they have been exposed to the coronavirus should call the Angelina County Coronavirus Call Center at 630-8500. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
