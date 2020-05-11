There are 117 confirmed case of COVID-19 in Angelina County as of late Monday afternoon, according to the Angelina County & Cities Health District.
The Texas Department of State Health Services website shows 40 cases in Polk County, 18 in Cherokee County, 11 in Trinity County and 22 in San Augustine County with one death. Nacogdoches County is reporting 207 cases of COVID-19, the coronavirus, and 11 confirmed deaths, according to the city of Nacogdoches. There have been 152 cases in Shelby County.
The state website reports there are 39,869 confirmed cases statewide that have resulted in 1,100 deaths. The agency estimates 21,713 patients have recovered. There have been 525,697 tests administered statewide.
To contact the Angelina County & Cities Health District coronavirus call center, call 630-8500. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Those who are not in the ACCHD jurisdiction are asked to call the Department of State Heath Service’s COVID-19 call center at (877) 570-9779.
