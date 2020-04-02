Hi y’all,
Given the high volume of emails with questions I’ve received regarding the changes implemented by city, county and state officials, I decided to compile it into one FYI column. I appreciate your questions and patience in waiting for my response. I figured that rather than answering every single email individually, I’d pick the most-asked questions to answer and do my best.
Q: I would like to know what the restrictions are for a hair salon with only one hairdresser. I am the sole owner.
A: This one does actually have a couple of new updates. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued further guidance in a new proclamation on Tuesday that details what is essential and what should close.
He prohibited laser hair removal, massage therapists, barbers and cosmetologists from working at this time. They should have all been closed by 12:01 a.m. today and are ordered to remain closed until April 30.
Furthermore, hair salons, barber shops, massage studios, nail salons and tattoo parlors are deemed non-essential by regulations issued by the city of Lufkin on Wednesday to go into effect at 11:59 tonight.
Q: Can a person go fishing or boating under new county stay-at-home order?
A: Yes. I believe Pct. 1 Angelina County Commissioner Greg Harrison said it best in Monday’s emergency meeting after receiving more than 10 calls about fishing.
“Let me tell you, one of the exceptions is feeding your family,” county judge Don Lymbery said.
“Right, I told him he was shopping. When you go to that lake, you’re shopping and trying to catch food,” Harrison said.
The parks around lakes and rivers are closed, but the boat ramps remain open in Angelina County, he said. Harrison said this gives people a chance to do something outside the house rather than sitting around.
Q: Traveling in a motorcoach. Is that allowable?
A: This really depends on the situation. If you are traveling by yourself, you’re fine. As far as letting other people travel in the motorcoach with you, you will need to keep it to nine or less and conduct regular cleanings.
The Brazos Transit District has made changes to their services to accommodate safety guidelines, and I’d recommend following their lead. They have adjusted route schedules to run from 5-10 a.m. and then again from 2-7 p.m. and will clean and disinfect each bus during the break in service.
Now that the city of Lufkin is implementing a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. effective at 11:59 tonight, those buses should start running one hour later.
Q: On the third of each month, I have to go shopping for my dad in San Augustine. Is this going to be an issue? Do I need some kind of pass or form since he does live outside of the county?
A: As of April 1 in Angelina County, you can travel to other counties. You shouldn’t be confronted for anything like that. San Augustine County has issued a shelter-in-place order, but they specifically say you can move around if you are providing services to a family member.
If Angelina County implements a shelter-in-place, reach out again and I will do what I can to connect you with the resources you need.
Q: Has there been a ban on alcohol sales? Can I still go across the river to buy some?
A: There hasn’t been a ban on alcohol sales yet. I mean, they’re groceries … right? There has been a surge of prank websites claiming that Texas banned alcohol sales, but I’d make sure to click on — and read fully — any article claiming something like that and then do some independent research, as well.
As far as going across the river for some, I don’t see any county restrictions on purchasing groceries in other counties.
If push comes to shove, there are some really great restaurants that will deliver alcoholic beverages to your home, too, now that Abbott has waived some alcohol-sale restrictions — a fairly sure indication that alcohol is deemed essential in the state.
Nonetheless, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is keeping an eye out for developments.
“Obviously, any business TABC regulates could be affected by coronavirus. What we’re doing is remaining in contact with the governor’s office on a number of issues, but especially if there are any indications or he gives us any knowledge that something may close in the future,” said Chris Porter of the TABC in a CBS Austin article.
At this point, Porter told the affiliate he has not received any indication that liquor stores will be ordered closed.
“I do want to reiterate there’s no indication or expectation that liquor stores or grocery stores are going to be shut down,” Porter said in the article. “We urge everybody to be on top of the latest information. Prepare as best you can. Obviously it’s a fluid situation.”
Porter urged businesses and consumers to visit tabc.state.tx.us for the most up-to-date information.
