The number of cases of COVID-19, the coronavirus in Nacogdoches County has increased to 18 as of Sunday afternoon, according to a press release from Amy Mehaffey, communications and Main Street director for the city of Nacogdoches.
The two new cases in Nacogdoches County since Saturday include a female in her 40s who is not hospitalized and whose case is not travel-related; and a female in her 70s with no travel history who is currently hospitalized, according to information released by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The number of confirmed deaths in Nacogdoches County remained at two as of 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Angelina County remained at 10 Sunday afternoon, according to DSHS numbers. Polk County has seven confirmed cases and San Augustine County has four, with one resulting in death.
A total of 184 tests had been completed in the area of the Angelina County & Cities Health District testing partnership as of Sunday afternoon.
The number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Texas region is 121, with three deaths, according to numbers from the Southeast Texas Regional Emergency Operations Center.
The following are counties in that region and number of cases: Hardin County, 28; Jasper County, 3; Jefferson County, 64; Newton County, 1; Orange County, 23; and Tyler County, 2.
Statewide, 6,812 cases have been reported with 127 deaths. The total number of tests that have been administered for the coronavirus in Texas is 70,938.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
