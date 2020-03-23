The Brazos Transit District has reduced fixed route services in response to COVID-19.
Effective Monday, Brazos Transit District has changed the hours for Lufkin and Diboll’s fixed routes to 5-10 a.m. and 2-7 p.m. These hours also apply to the fixed routes in Bryan/College Station and Nacogdoches.
Greyhound services are continuing at this time, with operating hours from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays to Fridays.
All buses will be cleaned and disinfected during the break in service. Demand and response, ADA paratransit and Medicaid services will not change at this time.
These changes were made to protect customers and employees and safeguard against the spread of the coronavirus, the statement Brazos Transit District release said. All buses will be cleaned and disinfected during the break in service.
