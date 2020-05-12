In the midst of a pandemic where money is increasingly tight for some families, people are turning to alternative methods of income like donating plasma.
“We have had a lot of new donors, but a lot of people don’t realize that we are open,” said Randi Williams, business development specialist for Lufkin BPL Plasma.
While the center has modified its services to be as safe as possible during the pandemic, they were deemed an essential service and have been open through the pandemic.
“A lot of people don’t realize that plasma is used for medications for pregnant women, hemophilia, burn victims, and they’re actually testing plasma to help with COVID treatments,” Williams said. “A lot of people have no idea that’s actually what we do.”
Staff are checking temperatures and distributing masks to everyone who enters the building. The reading material and paperwork given to donors is now disposable. Every donor is six feet apart, and one staff member is designated every day to sanitize high traffic areas once per hour.
Williams said this would be a great way for people to supplement their income, especially during an emergency like this when money is sometimes not coming in like it used to. First-time donors earn $50 for the first five visits, and if a donor refers a friend, they can get paid for each successful donation.
“The average person, between corporate bonuses and regular donation prices, can earn anywhere between $400 and $500 a month donating,” Williams said. “I’m a donor, myself. I haven’t had to receive any plasma treatments, but it’s just really cool knowing that yeah, OK, I’m making a little bit of money doing it, but my time and effort is actually going to help someone literally stay alive. We’re like superheroes almost.”
Plasma donors must be 18 years or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and “be in good health.” They also must provide a state- or government-issued ID like a driver’s license or Social Security card and a proof of address with a date stamp within 30 days of the first donation, like a utility bill.
Staff will ask a series of questions and provide a brief screening exam before the donation. Donors are given reading material and watch a 14-minute video explaining the process. Temperature is checked again along with weight and iron and protein levels.
The process takes about one to two hours for the first donation, but it gets faster over time, Williams said. It is recommended that donors drink six to seven glasses of water the day before their donation and eat a full meal before each donation, especially the first time.
“The most important thing we stress to new donors is we need them to drink and be completely hydrated,” Williams said. “The plasma we take from you is actually 90% water, so it’s very important to stay hydrated before and after the donation process because you need to replenish that.”
Donors can come twice per week with 24 hours between each donation.
For more information, call the Lufkin BPA location at 570-0640 or visit it at 2950 S. John Redditt Drive, Suite 105.
