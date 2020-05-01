Angelina County has confirmed one new positive case of COVID-19, bringing the total cases to 55, according to the Angelina County & Cities Health District.
The health district said it's conducted 550 tests so far.
In the total partnership, the health district is reporting 98 positive cases out of 905 tests completed. There are 20 positive cases in Polk County, which has had 172 tests. There are 19 positive tests in San Augustine, which has had 51 tests.
In the “other counties” they have four positive cases out of 86 tests.
There will be widespread testing conducted by the state’s Medical Task Force at both the Pitser Garrison Convention Center and the Diboll Weigh Station from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today. Those who wish to be tested must call the call center first and set up an appointment. To register for testing, call (512) 883-2400 or visit txcovidtest.org.
The testing is free and will be a nasal swab procedure.
To be eligible, the release said a person must have one or more symptom of COVID-19, like:
■ Fever and/or chills
■ Sore throat
■ Cough (dry or productive)
■ Headaches
■ Fatigue
■ Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea
■ Body aches/muscle or joint pain
■ Nasal congestion
■ Loss of taste and/or smell
■ Shortness of breath
It is open to first responders and health care workers who have no symptoms as well, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.