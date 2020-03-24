The Hudson City Council extended its disaster for public health emergency declaration for 30 days in an online special meeting Tuesday.
The declaration of disaster will allow the city to continue using the city’s emergency management plan and allows them to activate all other charter, statutory and ordinance powers vested in city officers.
The council will be required to reconsider this declaration in 30 days before extending or ending the declaration.
In the case that the threat ends before this time is up, Section 418.014 of the Texas Government Code on Emergency Management says declarations last until either the governor finds that the threat or danger has passed or the disaster has been dealt with to the extent that emergency conditions no longer exist.
In the same meeting, the council also authorized city manager James Freeman to take on any and all personnel and operations measures necessary. A similar decision was made in Lufkin with their city manager Keith Wright.
This allows Freeman to act as needed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
