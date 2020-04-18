Each year, hundreds of students and teachers spend countless hours working toward education. Many of those hours of work are spent on extracurricular activities, and the COVID-19, coronavirus pandemic threatens to deprive those students and teachers of recognition for their work.
Robyn Segrest, information technology teacher, robotics teacher and Panther Bots teacher, said her students were working on a number of projects before the virus hit.
Her IT students were working through curriculum toward professional certification opportunities and earning college credit in computer maintenance. Another set of students was helping Segrest work through a new curriculum to be offered next semester.
“While these opportunities still exist in different ways, they were much more readily accessible when we were physically in school,” she said.
Pre-pandemic declaration, the Panther Bots team successfully completed the robotics build season and competed in one of the two events they were registered for. The team was preparing to leave for its second event the day it and the entire remainder of the competition season was canceled, she said.
Senior Kobe Kruse said the team was going to be presenting for the Chairman’s award and had made many modifications to the robot and its code and was looking forward to seeing it in action.
“As it being my last year, it’s sad that we will not get to compete right now and see how far we could have made it, but I’m hopeful that we will be given opportunities to make it up in the future,” Kobe said. “I’m also just missing school and spending the little time we had left in high school with the friends I had made my many years here. I was looking forward to prom and many other school events that may not get to happen now.”
The missed opportunities and the idea that they may never get made up is upsetting and disheartening, and it ruins a lot of the senior experience, Kobe said.
“Countless hours and weekends went into the preparation of this robot before competition and during the entirety of build season. Specifically, many modifications to the robot’s design and code that took place between our first two competitions we won’t get to see in action on the game field,” Kobe said. “It meant a lot to all of us and was the pride and joy of many members and members of our team. I think above all, we mostly miss meeting and being a team together again.”
Three senior members of the 2019-20 UIL Accounting Team competed in the Business Professionals of America regional competition for the first time pre-pandemic. Kaylin Davis won first place in Payroll Accounting, Lesley Barrientos won first place in Advanced Accounting, and Lizbeth Martinez won first place in Fundamental Accounting. Kaylin qualified for the National BPA competition in Washington, D.C., in May.
The UIL Accounting Team was preparing for district competition on March 28 coached by Janice Holcomb.
“Lufkin has had several students receive these scholarships due to our competing in the state meet for many years,” Holcomb said. “Two members from last year’s team qualify for the scholarships, but the two new members of the team will not have the opportunity to apply. We are still waiting for a decision from UIL, but the BPA National Meet will not be rescheduled. All of the team members are seniors, so there will be no opportunity for participation in future competitions.”
Johnna Walker, director of Panther Pride and Panther Pom, said her students had a chance to perform at football games, a Christmas Spectacular and at Walt Disney World, but they were unable to hold their annual Spring Show.
“As a team we have been very disappointed about not having our spring show, but we understand the need for social distancing for everyone’s health and well-being,” Walker said. “I have students that will be trying out for college dance teams, and I have been working with them via videos and writing them letters of recommendation.”
The show is currently indefinitely postponed. If the district gave the team the green light to have a public event, they would, but until then, it’s all about keeping students and community members safe, Walker said.
“If you know a drill team member, please take a moment and share with them your positive and encouraging words,” Walker said. “Our team is very talented and close. They have all been a great support system for each other.”
Senior Brett Riggs was involved in Panther Baseball, Advanced Placement classes, Honor Guard, National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Yearbook before the pandemic hit.
“I’m disappointed as I had high hopes for myself and the team this year,” Brett said. We have some great guys that have been together daily. It makes me sad to not get to share in the last season with these guys who have been with me all four years of high school.”
The closure might also impact several players who had thought about playing in college, Brett said. With college basketball giving seniors another year of eligibility, college coaches won’t be looking for as many players to add to their rosters next year, he said.
“We put in a lot of work during offseason and preseason. Now it’s just gone,” he said. “We had before-school workouts all year and then after-school practice started in February. We went to some tournaments and were just finding our chemistry. We didn’t take the easy road in tournaments and played hard teams to make us better. However, if we end now, our record doesn’t look good and we won’t have a chance to show improvement. We were also possibly the last group to get to play at Morris Frank Park. Senior banners are hung but we aren’t playing and our families aren’t there to support the years of work we put into the sport we love.”
Isolation is hitting students, as well, Segrest said. She has been in contact with most of her students in one way or another, and they are all struggling with the disruption to their lives.
They are lonely and miss the social interaction they engaged in at school, and even some of her strongest students are struggling with learning the self-discipline online coursework requires, she said.
While teachers can do their best to keep students up-to-date with curriculum, there is no substitute for the valuable hands-on experience provided by labs and interactions with equipment, she said.
“As a teacher, I miss and worry about not just my students and team members but all of the students around the nation,” Segrest said. “Unfortunately, for some of our students, school was their safe place. It was where they went to escape abuse and fear and had adults that were concerned for their well-being. Before the pandemic, I at least knew that I would be at school Monday to Friday and could check on a student and, if need be, get them immediate help. Now, I can no longer do that. I can only hope that these children are safe and have found a safe adult to help them if they need it.”
Lufkin High School counselors are available, and teachers can refer their students to them at any time. But Segrest said she knows many students may not reach out for help in this situation whereas it would have been much easier to see and sense when a student was struggling and to pull them aside and ask that quintessential question, “Are you OK today?”
