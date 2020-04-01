Georgia-Pacific will be buying groceries for 70 elderly, disabled or low-income residents of the Corrigan Housing Authority after the Corrigan mayor learned how many were going without food in light of the COVID-19, coronavirus pandemic.
“(The Housing Authority was) doing their routine checks of the apartments when they noticed that there was a severe shortage of food in most of the apartments,” Yana Ogletree, GP’s public affairs manager, said. “They weren’t getting out for their groceries because they were scared.”
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
In order to ease those concerns, Georgia-Pacific has purchased groceries from Brookshire Brothers and the Corrigan Volunteer Fire Department will be distributing that food to residents today.
The money to buy the groceries was donated by workers at GP’s Corrigan plywood, Camden plywood and Camden lumber facilities. Brookshire Brothers is donating milk to the residents.
“We originally thought to do a food drive, but didn’t think it was wise to have people bringing canned goods and whatnot from their homes where they have been touching it,” Ogletree said. “The fewer people that handle the food, the better.”
Ogletree hopes that news of this will encourage similar actions across the region. She knows that this won’t be a “one-and-done” deal for GP, but wants to see the movement of people caring for their neighbors continue to grow.
“My hope is that others will step up and help,” she said.
