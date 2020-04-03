A group of around 70 University of Texas students reportedly booked a charter flight out of the country to celebrate spring break — this in the midst of all the pandemic news and warnings. In fact, the students flew out in late March despite the worldwide pleas to avoid such travels and gatherings.
Earlier in March, spring breakers in Florida were in the news for the same reason: They were ignoring every social-distancing measure to ensure they didn’t miss out on their fun. One guy even bragged on video, “If I get the coronavirus, I get the coronavirus.” (He’s since apologized for his comments and actions.)
So how did things work out for those “daredevils?”
The UT students returned to learn at least 44 of them tested positive for COVID-19. The same thing happened with some of the Florida students, according to reports.
Now, I don’t have any information on how many of the positive tests have led to serious illnesses for the ones immediately affected. To be brutally honest, I’m not as concerned with them as I am about whomever they managed to contact afterward. A graphic tracking cellphone usage showed the same students flying back home to cities all around the country. They took home the worst kind of souvenir.
I can’t work up much sympathy for the partiers. Want to impress your friends by performing death-defying feats? Go for it. It’s all on you.
But we’re dealing with a virus, meaning you get to share your disease with others around you. Of all the unfairness involved in our current situation — the missed events, the inconveniences, etc. — they pale in comparison with putting an innocent bystander at serious health risks.
Here in East Texas, we’ve been warned about large gatherings. We’ve been asked to stay home except for essential trips such as the grocery store, pharmacies and others. Most of us are doing our best to limit the spread.
I say “most of us” because not everyone seems to be getting the message.
What’s it going to take to get through to those people? I’ve asked that question nearly every day for at least three weeks.
I got a solid answer from a young man working in a store. He was ringing up my groceries, and we were watching crowds of people entering the doorway. The guy shook his head, and he told me about some of things he’d witnessed recently. He said people came in every day just browsing or trying on clothes, as if it were just another day for shopping. Yes, the majority of his customers were doing the same thing I was: ducking in, grabbing what we needed and ducking right back out, all while avoiding close contact.
The others? Nothing in their behaviors changed in the least. They were performing the same type of death-defying feats as the spring breakers.
Then he gave me my answer.
“I guess they’re not gonna get it until they get it.”
The second “it” meaning the coronavirus.
There it is. The only real explanation for any of it.
What will it take to get everyone to take this whole situation seriously? Sadly, some won’t until they’re stacked in a hospital somewhere. Right in the middle of an endotracheal intubation is a bad time to realize one’s previous disregard for warnings might have been a bad idea. It would be hard to argue anything other than karma.
Risking one’s own health is one thing. Surely, we’ve all performed some dumb stunts in our younger days during which we’ve intentionally placed ourselves in harm’s way. I’ve got tons of stories of stupid things I did. I paid for a whole lot of them with trips to an emergency room nearby.
But it’s another situation entirely when it comes to making others pay for our own bad judgment. This virus spreads so easily and quickly, and we can’t see the damage we’re inflicting. If I’d accidentally landed on someone while trying to jump a mini-canyon on my dirt bike, I’d have felt horrible. He or she wouldn’t have deserved to pay for my own recklessness.
The same goes for everyone around us. Sure, we might be fine, but we can’t guarantee the same for our friends and/or loved ones. I couldn’t live with myself if the reason another person else grew seriously ill or died stemmed from my own behavior.
Again, “they won’t get it until they get it.” The second “they” meaning one of their family members.
I still can’t decide whether the Covidiots ignoring all the warnings are just plain dumb or just plain selfish. Do they not understand, or do they just not care? Either answer is enough to cause damage to someone else, and they’re both unacceptable and ridiculous.
What else can we say to get their attention?
Hopefully, something other than “Rest in peace.”
