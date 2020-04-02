If we’ve learned anything from the COVID-19, novel coronavirus pandemic, it’s that we can’t follow simple instructions.
Public health officials and government leaders at the local, state and national level have all been saying the same thing for a couple of weeks, and yet too many of us aren’t listening: Stay at home.
Over the weekend, city leaders in Lufkin and Hudson and Angelina County leaders revised existing disaster declarations to urge East Texans to stay at home.
Because so many of you couldn’t, or wouldn’t, listen, Lufkin issued a stay-home, stay-safe order late Wednesday afternoon. That order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. tonight. A citywide curfew runs from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The order requires non-essential businesses to close, and travel is only permitted for essential activities, essential government functions or to operate businesses as outlined in the order.
The city has outlined a dozen sectors that provide essential services, which is largely aligned with state and federal guidelines.
Those services are:
1. Health care (doctors, dentists, nurses, hospitals, pharmacies, medical research facilities, blood donation services, labs, etc);
2. Food and drink production and distribution (including grocery stores, markets, restaurants that offer food for drive-up and drive-thru);
3. Sanitation (including laundromats, dry cleaners, household and business cleaning services and supply stores);
4. Gas stations and convenience stores;
5. Financial services (including banks, insurance providers and professional services required to comply with legal and regulatory requirements);
6. Manufacturing and distribution of supplies and materials for essential businesses (including trucking and other supply chain support functions);
7. Maintenance and construction of infrastructure and households;
8. Childcare services for employees of essential businesses;
9. Essential government operations;
10. Residential facilities (including hotels and motels);
11. Media and communications providers; and
12. Mailing, shipping and delivery services.
Non-compliance is not an option. Failing to follow these rules would be considered an imminent threat to public health. The penalty for anyone in violation is a fine of up to $1,000 or confinement in the county jail for up to 180 days. Authorities also have the option of enforcing both penalties.
We hope they do, because there are still East Texans who fail to grasp the seriousness of the situation we’re all facing. We strongly urge those individuals to think before acting. While their jobs may not be essential, we’re sure somebody in their lives thinks they are.
