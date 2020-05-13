Lufkin Mayor Bob Brown assisted the Salvation Army in feeding hungry residents on Tuesday after issuing a city proclamation for the organization.
“Welcome to my neighborhood,” Brown said to the surrounding guests. “I’m here just to honor the Salvation Army, which is a great corporate citizen that has a ministry in this community and it is feeding people, it is housing people … right now there are needs and they are helping serve those needs.”
The city’s proclamation thanked the Salvation Army for the work it has done and what good it has brought to Lufkin. In an interview later, Brown said he was most proud of the Day Center that has given many elderly or disabled in the community a place to go.
“We just wanted them to know that the city of Lufkin was very appreciative of everything that has been going on,” Brown said.
Communication with the city is absolutely essential to the Salvation Army, Capt. Jennifer Phillips said. She said she is grateful that the relationship is as solid as it is so they can truly help people in the community.
Work at the Salvation Army has increased dramatically since the outbreak of COVID-19, Phillips said.
“This last week we’ve gone up to 350 to 400 people per day,” she said. “We were serving 200 to 300 daily in the last month, before this we were at maybe 80 to 100 people a day. We’re almost fourfold what we were doing.”
The army also will be giving out more than 700 boxes of food to the surrounding communities including Huntington, Diboll and Zavalla.
“We have seen an increase in need,” she said. “And it’s not that we’re doing anything different … it’s just the quantity. It’s like we’re doing everything we normally do on steroids now. The quantity of people in need is just growing because of COVID-19.”
She said they need volunteers between 18 and 59 years old who don’t have any pre-existing conditions who can help. They have feeding times from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again from 3-5 p.m.
Call and ask about volunteering at 634-5132.
