Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter is now open for adoptions for those who schedule an appointment.
The shelter closed to the public in mid-March and was stopping all adoptions and all intakes except for those that were aggressive, sick or injured. The decision was made to protect both the animals and the staff, Aaron Ramsey, the Kurth director, said in March.
“The shelter is still closed to the public,” he said on Thursday. “We are allowing adoption appointments to be made over the phone to those who want to schedule a time slot.
“We have many great adoptable dogs, and we just want to give the public an opportunity to find a new partner during this time, and we feel like this is a safe, responsible way to do it.”
The shelter plans to continue exercising social distancing precautions and sanitation protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic, their post on Facebook said. Appointments will be available between noon and 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The shelter will limit the number of people in the building to two per appointment but will accommodate the larger families in the PAW Park as needed.
Descriptions of the available animals will again be posted online, or those interested in adoption can look at the animals available at petharbor.com by searching by zip code.
The adoption fee is $70.99, which includes the initial vaccinations, deworming, a wellness coupon, microchip and spay/neuter surgery.
