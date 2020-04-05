Hudson ISD announced on Saturday that they’re postponing graduation for high school seniors.
They said in a Facebook post that their location is not available and they want to keep the kids and their grandparents safe.
“We will have some form of graduation/ceremony at some point in the future,” the post read. “At this time, we have no choice but to delay.”
The school asked for patience from parents and students and said they’ll announce a date for a future ceremony.
They will have cap and gown pick-up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 16 in the Hudson Gym parking lot. The school asked that those coming remain in their vehicles and there will be a drive-thru to pick up the items.
“If you do not feel safe doing so, then we will hold,” they said. “Be safe, be positive, and God bless you all.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.