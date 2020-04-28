Carlton Driving School is already accepting appointments after it was announced that some driving schools would be allowed to administer behind-the-wheel in-car testing on behalf of the state.
The school has offered in-car testing in the past, but this is the first time the state is allowing testing centers to offer the full testing process without the need for a verification of enrollment, part of the paperwork process, owner Guyla Carlton said.
“The Department of Public Safety office is still not open — they don’t know when they’re going to reopen the DPS office. But what the state made possible to do is for us to do everything,” she said. “Carlton Driving School, as a Texas third-party DPS provider, can now do everything for you.”
Drivers will be required to wear masks and gloves and will be required to take the test in the Carlton Driving School vehicle. The vehicles will be cleaned in between drives, and drives are scheduled at different times to avoid lines.
Each tester was trained in the same program that DPS testers are, Carlton said.
Previously, the school was providing driving classes for 11 school districts from Center to Woodville, as well as classes for minors and adults.
Because of the COVID-19, coronavirus pandemic, the school was unable to offer many of the services it usually offers — in-person classes, behind the wheel classes and behind the wheel in-car testing.
The school began offering live videostreamed classes in early April. Carlton said this is structured just like an in-person class, not an online class, because she believes there is more accountability that way. About 60 students are currently enrolled.
“We’re doing our classroom, using our textbooks and materials and videos on live Zoom, the same platform the school districts are using,” she said.
Behind the wheel classes, however, are still suspended, and Carlton said she has more than 50 students waiting on that class. She said she hopes the restrictions will be lifted soon, and her teachers are more than ready to get back to work to handle those backed-up courses.
“Even though the money is not coming in for behind the wheel right now, we still have car insurance to pay, rent, utilities. All of the expenses of keeping a business together are still here,” Carlton said. “It has dramatically affected my teachers.
“These are just hard times right now. We’ve got to be patient because it will come to an end.”
The next adult classes for ages 18-plus will begin Saturday. The next student classes for ages 14-17 will begin on Monday. For more information or to register for a driving test, call 634-9259.
