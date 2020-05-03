Deep East Texas leaders have joined a national movement to hold Congress accountable for much-needed funding that could come from a century-old agreement.
As COVID-19 crashes through the United States, the national economy has floundered. Meanwhile, rural communities face severe revenue shortfalls. And while the federal government tries to rebuild the economy, these counties have turned their sights on a bill that could promise funding.
The Forest Management for Rural Stability Act, which would permanently fund the Payment in Lieu of Taxes and Secure Rural Schools acts, awaits congressional approval. These acts were created in December of 2000 in an attempt to give counties a percentage of the revenue from National Forest Lands in their counties, Lonnie Hunt, the director of the Deep East Texas Council of Governments, said.
“County governments across Texas and the nation are facing potential budget shortfalls as a result of the coronavirus pandemic,” according to a letter that 11 county judges, including Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery, wrote to The Lufkin Daily News.
“So far, the federal government has not provided direct aid to National Forest counties and other rural counties that include large amounts of public lands.”
By 1908, the federal government had removed millions of acres from county tax rolls and designated it National Forest Land. In the 12 counties of Deep East Texas, there are four national forests, Hunt said.
President Theodore Roosevelt and Gifford Pinchot, the chief of the forest services at the time, listened to the small communities' frustrations and created the original SRS plan, he said.
“It is important to understand that the original agreement for counties to give up land to national forests was basically that those counties would receive 25 percent of the revenue produced from the federal land,” U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert said. “This was to make up for the vast lost revenue to local governments since they could not tax the land or income from it once it became a national forest.”
This created critical revenue for these counties for more than 90 years. But multiple Environmental Protection initiatives resulted in a general loss in revenue from the forests and the counties lost much needed funding, Hunt said.
In 2000, a large national movement restored that funding to what it was at the peak of the early 1980s. But since then, Congress has cut that funding each year.
“Just by way of example, in 1998 Sabine County received $2,405,500, San Augustine County received $477,700, Shelby County received $1,487,700, and Angelina County, with a smaller amount of national forest, received $335,300,” Gohmert said. “The PILT & SRS payments have not come close to making up for that kind of lost revenue, but they help minimize the damage.”
“The stop and start authorizations and payments under SRS and PILT have wreaked havoc on rural America for decades, and now, with the COVID-19 pandemic, the budgets of these rural counties are decimated,” according to a bipartisan letter written by senators that was given to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Charles Schumer.
This letter is one of two being considered in both branches of Congress. The other was signed by Gohmert and expresses a similar sentiment, supporting the Forest Management for Rural Stability Act.
“As revenue from the national forests dropped dramatically, Payment In Lieu of Taxes and Secure Rural Schools was created to attempt to address the damage caused by the federal government’s declining production of revenue from federal lands,” Gohmert said.
“Some must think we have redwoods or sequoias in East Texas, instead of understanding that our pine trees are one of our nation’s greatest renewable resources.”
He believes these programs should be used to aid counties dealing with financial devastation from the coronavirus and resulting shutdown. He said that until the Forest Service does what it promised and produces adequate revenue from federal counties to strengthen their economies, these acts must be renewed.
“As COVID-19 continues to inject uncertainty into every aspect of American life, it is more important than ever to give counties relying on the PILT and SRS programs funding certainty they need,” he said.
“The federal forest land is simply not benefiting the local communities as it was designed to do. The lost revenue is hurting all our counties and school districts,” the judges said in their letter.
“We urge Congress to include the Forest Management for Rural Stability Act, as well as the Permanently Authorizing PILT Act, in the next stimulus package so our rural public lands counties can continue to meet our governing missions.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.